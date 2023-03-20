NorthWood boys hoops to play for first state title in program history

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Four Michiana-area teams made it to the semi-state round this past weekend, but only one of them is still standing.

The NorthWood Panthers were the only local Indiana team to punch their ticket the state finals this upcoming Saturday, but it wasn’t an easy task. The IHSAA is really making teams earn their way to Indianapolis now that the semi-state round is two games instead of one.

The Panthers, who are the top-ranked team in Class 3A, started their day at noon on Saturday at North Side Gymnasium in Elkhart against Fort Wayne Dwenger. They beat the Saints 53-43, but their day wasn’t over just yet.

In the semi-state final later that night, NorthWood faced Delta, who beat John Glenn in the other semifinal game earlier that morning. The Panthers led by 16 at the half and won by 15 to cement their spot in the Class 3A State Final.

It’s the first time in program history that the Panthers will play for a state title.

NorthWood will take on Guerin Catholic on Saturday, March 25. Tipoff for the Class 3A State Final is set for 6 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

