National Safe Place Week gets underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you ever see those yellow “safe place” signs throughout our community and wonder what they mean?

It’s a universal sign of help and safety for all young people who are in crisis.

National Safe Place Week takes place March 20 - 26. The goal of the week is to raise awareness of Safe Places for teens.

There are more than a hundred safe place sites in St. Joseph County alone, the YMCA O’Brien Center being one of the newest locations.

“We had a situation here at the Y where a young lady really needed their services,” said Charles King III, branch director of the YMCA of Greater Michiana. “We connected with them, and we got the direction that that person needed and that kind of solidified this partnership.”

There’s also another resource for youth who are in crisis.

TXT 4 HELP is a 24/7 texting service. When a young person texts the word SAFE to 44357, they will receive information about the nearest Safe Place location.

