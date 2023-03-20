Michiana Unsolved: The Murder of Demetrius Echols

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In our Michiana Unsolved segments, we work with Michiana Crime Stoppers to highlight different unsolved cases around our area.

The hope is to get more eyes on them, and more tips that could bring these families justice.

A lot of the cases we feature happened years ago. But this week, we’re looking at an unsolved murder that happened only a few months ago.

Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City was one of two people who were shot on South Bend’s northwest side back on the night of Oct. 29, 2022. Echols was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

In the video above, Christine Karsten and Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers talk about the case in further details and show us some video of the suspect vehicle.

