Marshall County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating after pedestrian hit by car

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car late Friday night.

Police were called around 11:10 p.m. on reports of a car hitting a pedestrian on Michigan Road near 2C Road. Police say the driver of the car was heading north towards Lakeville when he collided with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was alert and responsive at the scene, but he suffered multiple injuries. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are currently unknown.

Police say the occupants of the car were not hurt in the collision, which remains under investigation.

