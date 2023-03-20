Local leaders exploring alternatives for Portage Manor closure

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - County and city leaders, as well as concerned citizens, met on Sunday afternoon to develop a plan to save Portage Manor.

They met at the Portage Township Trustee’s Office Sunday afternoon to explore alternatives to the closure of Portage Manor and the relocation of its 101 residents.

“They’re a very special population of people,” says Mark Catanzarite (D), St. Joseph County Council Member for District G. “They’re the most vulnerable people in our community, and they certainly deserve our attention to try and keep providing services to them in some form or fashion. Who knows when it’s said and done what this will look like, but that’s why we brought these what we feel to be the movers and shakers of our community together to try and formulate a plan in short fashion.”

Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow clarifies the main issues that this exploratory committee is facing.

“I think it’s been made pretty clear to the group that the County does not have an interest in being in this business anymore, and so, one thing that was nice is we were able to strike that from the table, based on the experts in the room, our county council, our county leaders bringing that perspective in there,” says Portage Township Trustee Jason Critchlow. “So, it looks like it’s going to be some sort of public-private partnership, perhaps a private partnership, and I think that’s the direction they are looking at right now, but that’s probably the big-ticket item they are starting with first. Operations are probably number one, and then finances are number two. So, what does it look like when it all comes together, and how is it funded?”

Last month, the St. Joseph County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 to close the facility. Commissioner Deb Fleming was the dissenting vote.

On March 14, the St. Joseph County Council unanimously voted to postpone the vote on closing Portage Manor for a period of 60 days, to allow local leaders and private developers time to consider other options.

“The goal coming out of today’s meeting is in the next three or four weeks to have a proposal in hand to be able to present to the public for public discourse, for public comment, for hopefully, for the county leaders to accept,” Critchlow added.

At the meeting, various subcommittees were created to consider financial, operational, legal, and advocacy issues related to continued operations.

“There are operational aspects,” Critchlow explained. “There are legal aspects, and there are building aspects. There are zoning aspects, and there are finance aspects. I mean, there’s a lot of different pieces that are going together.”

But Trustee Critchlow wanted to reiterate that concern for the residents of Portage Manor is at the front and center of this effort.

“I would say that’s the number one thing that caused people to give up their NCCA Sunday, at 2 p.m., to come out here to a government office and sit here for a two-hour meeting, and then commit to meeting all week, and then commit to coming back again next Sunday and doing it again as many times as it takes,” Critchlow concluded. “I think it’s the people at the center that are driving every single person that’s been in this room today.”

The exploratory committee plans to meet weekly at the Portage Township offices over the next 60 days to provide updates on this proposal.

St. Joseph County residents over 65, blind, or between 18 and 65 with mental or physical disabilities are eligible to live at Portage Manor.

