Lizzie Velasquez to share inspirational message at The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Great LOGAN Nose-On Luncheon is taking place at the Century Center in South Bend on Tuesday, and this year’s keynote speaker has an inspirational message for anyone who is bullied.

After all, she was once called “The Ugliest Woman in the World.”

Texas native Lizzie Velasquez was born with a condition that doesn’t allow her body to gain weight. She took that viral comment and turned it around.

Our very own Tricia Sloma who is the emcee for this event, spoke with Lizzie ahead of the luncheon about her mission to educate others:

Tricia : We’re thrilled you’re going to be here. How many speaking engagements do you do during the year?

Lizzie : It just depends. The number one goal since I’ve started speaking professionally is I want to be able to pick and choose where my body isn’t just hitting a wall. So now, I’m at that point where I’m able to be home for longer periods of time and then have blocks of travel. So, it’s always very different.

Tricia : What have you heard from kids that keep you going? What have you heard from other adults that say, “Wow you really change the way I think?”

Lizzie : I think things have been very different for me because at the very beginning, I always felt like I always had to be so positive, always say “Yes, these people told me horrible things and I didn’t listen, and I kept going.” But the reality of that situation is that’s not how it played out. I’m human at the end of the day. So, there were days that I didn’t feel that I could be positive, and I was really feeling negative. I was complaining and I was mad, and I felt like I needed to hide that. But I’ve been a lot more vulnerable, especially on social media, and being able to say “This period of time hasn’t been great, but this is how I got back up again.”

Tricia : I love watching your videos. You’re even doing hair and makeup videos just like everyone else out there, and I find it so inspirational. I get intimidated by that stuff. And you say, “Be yourself, everybody.”

Lizzie : I never started wearing makeup until my freshman year in college. And I never wore it because I only have vision in one eye. And I was like, “How can I do this?” I didn’t trust myself in certain lighting, before leaving the house, thinking that I look really great, and then go out and just look crazy. So, it took me awhile to figure it out and I said, “You know what? I’m going to do what I want to do, what I’ve always wanted to do, and do makeup the way that I somehow can manage figuring it out.” I still don’t really know what I’m doing. I just try, and whatever comes out, comes out.

Tricia : Well girl, you’ve got style, let me tell you.

Lizzie : Oh, thank you very much. Thank you. *laughter*

For more information or to show support for LOGAN and their mission in serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, click here.

