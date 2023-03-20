Homes for Heroes honors Mishawaka social workers with award luncheon

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about Michiana Homes for Heroes providing a free lunch for the whole team at Benchmark Family Services.

March is Social Worker Appreciation Month, and Homes for Heroes is happy to honor these unsung heroes. They’re also honoring one caseworker in particular.

Bethany Troyer is earning the “Hero Award” for her work in foster care.

“I think that oftentimes social workers maybe don’t get enough appreciation,” said Rachel Halicki, the regional director at Benchmark Family Services. “It’s a hard job. All of our case managers here deal with hard things. Trauma. And just being able to be that support for families. And I think some people, you know, don’t even know that’s going on.”

“When I was 18, I really kind of fell in love with foster care,” Bethany Troyer said. “Like I went to college to do foster care. Like this is my passion. I have so much passion for this field.”

Benchmark Family Services is located in Mishawaka at 1818 Went Ave. They offer therapeutic foster homes for kids in need.

