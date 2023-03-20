Homes for Heroes honors Mishawaka social workers with award luncheon

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about Michiana Homes for Heroes providing a free lunch for the whole team at Benchmark Family Services.

March is Social Worker Appreciation Month, and Homes for Heroes is happy to honor these unsung heroes. They’re also honoring one caseworker in particular.

Bethany Troyer is earning the “Hero Award” for her work in foster care.

“I think that oftentimes social workers maybe don’t get enough appreciation,” said Rachel Halicki, the regional director at Benchmark Family Services. “It’s a hard job. All of our case managers here deal with hard things. Trauma. And just being able to be that support for families. And I think some people, you know, don’t even know that’s going on.”

“When I was 18, I really kind of fell in love with foster care,” Bethany Troyer said. “Like I went to college to do foster care. Like this is my passion. I have so much passion for this field.”

Benchmark Family Services is located in Mishawaka at 1818 Went Ave. They offer therapeutic foster homes for kids in need.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage girl seriously injured in Elkhart County crash
Mother charged in LaPorte County crash that resulted in daughter’s death
Traiv On McClellan
Suspect arrested in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
Body pulled from St. Joseph River in Elkhart
Cayden Collins
20-year-old man arrested following fatal hit-and-run crash in Kosciusko County

Latest News

Martie Salt meets a group of researchers working to give people with severe disabilities a...
Medical Moment: The TetraSki
Medical Moment: The TetraSki
Medical Moment: The TetraSki
Homes for Heroes celebrates local social workers.
Homes for Heroes celebrates local social workers
South Bend honors local legend Adeline Wigfall-Jones with street sign.
South Bend honors local legend Adeline Wigfall-Jones with street sign