Former ND coach Mike Brey reportedly in talks for USF head coaching job

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey could be calling Florida his new home.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Brey has interviewed for the head coaching job at the University of South Florida. USF Athletic Director Michael Kelly confirmed those discussions with Thamel. However, no formal offer has been made at this time.

Just spoke to USF AD Michael Kelly. He said former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is a candidate and has interviewed for the USF basketball job, but there’s only been discussions. There’s been no offer and nothing has been formalized. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 20, 2023

Brey stepped down from Notre Dame at the end of the season after 23 years at the helm. He has more wins than any other coach in program history (483). He also led the Irish to 13 NCAA Tournament berths — including three Sweet 16 trips and two Elite Eight appearances.

If hired at USF, Brey will be taking over a team that hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2012. The Bulls went 14-18 this past season under head coach Brian Gregory, who was fired just ten days ago.

