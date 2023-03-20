Elkhart’s Hall of Heroes Museum robbed; GoFundMe started to repair damages

A GoFundMe has been started after the Hall of Heroes Museum in Elkhart was robbed on Sunday...
A GoFundMe has been started after the Hall of Heroes Museum in Elkhart was robbed on Sunday morning, March 19, 2023.(GoFundMe)
By 16 News Now
Mar. 20, 2023
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some heroes need your help!

The Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum was robbed after someone broke into the facility on Cassopolis Street early Sunday morning. The door and new display cases were destroyed, and suspects got away with more than 50 rare comic books like first edition Captain America and X-Men.

“We are heartbroken and sick that someone would break into our non-profit museum and steal this valuable history that we have dedicated to preserve and share,” said Allen Stewart, director of the museum.

The museum had just hosted its annual convention earlier this month, with over 100 vendors in attendance.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with damages and to try and replace prized possessions. The museum did not have insurance on the rare items and cannot afford to replace them.

To donate, simply click here.

