Elkhart man convicted for child molestation

Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man has been convicted of nine counts of child molestation.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Kenneth Nipper inappropriately touched two children multiple times when they were younger than age 10.

The victims first made the allegations in May 2018, claiming the abuse began in 2012 or 2013.

Kenneth Nipper, faces six class A felonies, which carry a sentence of 20 to 50 years, as well as three class C felonies, which each carry a sentence of between two to eight years.

It’s expected Nipper will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

