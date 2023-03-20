Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell eggs anymore

With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.
With the rising costs of eggs, Dollar Tree can't afford to sell them anymore.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Eggs have recently become too expensive for many of us. Now, even Dollar Tree can’t afford to sell them anymore.

The discount chain sells most products for $1.25 and a small selection of items for three or five bucks.

The company used to sell cartons of eight or six eggs for $1.25.

Short supply and high production costs are partly to blame for the sky-high egg prices, but producers are also using those factors to justify maximizing their profits.

Most retailers have raised egg prices on customers to adjust for higher costs.

However, Dollar Tree doesn’t have as much flexibility to do that. The company said it will bring back eggs when costs come down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother charged in LaPorte County crash that resulted in daughter’s death
Teenage girl seriously injured in Elkhart County crash
Cayden Collins
20-year-old man arrested following fatal hit-and-run crash in Kosciusko County
Traiv On McClellan
Suspect arrested in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
2 firefighters, 2 residents injured in South Bend house fire

Latest News

Police were called around 11:10 p.m. on Friday on reports of a car hitting a pedestrian on...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating after pedestrian hit by car
Traiv On McClellan, 20, of South Bend was arrested for two counts of battery with a deadly...
Suspect arrested in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
An aerial view of the seen outside a school shooting in Arlington, Texas. (WFAA via CNN...
AERIAL: Scene outside Texas school shooting
FILE - Jason Sudeikis arrives at the season three premiere of "Ted Lasso" on March 7, 2023, at...
‘Ted Lasso’ visits White House, promotes mental health care
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war