Body pulled from St. Joseph River in Elkhart

ELKHART Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in the St. Joseph River in Elkhart on Sunday afternoon.

A paddleboarder called police just before 4 p.m. after finding a body in the river near Edgewater Boulevard and Okema Street. First responders arrived shortly thereafter to pull the dead man from the water.

Officials say the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating, which is standard protocol.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, but there is not believed to be any immediate danger to the public.

The man’s name is being withheld pending family notification. The incident remains under investigation.

