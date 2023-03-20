Body pulled from St. Joseph River in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in the St. Joseph River in Elkhart on Sunday afternoon.

A paddleboarder called police just before 4 p.m. after finding a body in the river near Edgewater Boulevard and Okema Street. First responders arrived shortly thereafter to pull the dead man from the water.

Officials say the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating, which is standard protocol.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, but there is not believed to be any immediate danger to the public.

The man’s name is being withheld pending family notification. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local leaders exploring alternatives for Portage Manor closure

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
At the meeting, various subcommittees were created to consider financial, operational, legal, and advocacy issues related to continued operations.

News

Benton Township police investigating homicide

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Benton Township police have made an arrest after finding a man shot to death late Sunday afternoon.

News

Deceased man pulled from St. Joe River

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Man killed in Benton Twp. shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
Just after 3:30 police responded to the 2700 block of Townline Road for a report of a shooting and found a 40-year-old Benton Harbor man with fatal gunshot wounds.

Latest News

News

Spring arrives on Monday with warmer temps ahead this week!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
The first day of spring will bring in warmer temperatures and breezy conditions

News

WDNU First Alert Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 3-19-23

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Two detained after shooting, standoff

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
A man and woman are injured after a shooting on South Bend's east side early Sunday night.

News

Portage manor - Local leaders exploring alternatives

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Shooting South Bend Prosper Apartments

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Teen girl seriously injured in Elkhart County crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A teen suffered serious injuries after she was ejected from an SUV outside of Elkhart Friday night.