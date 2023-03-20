Body pulled from St. Joe River in Elkhart

ELKHART Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in the St. Joe River in Elkhart.

Shortly before 4 Sunday afternoon a paddle-boarder called police after finding a body in the river near Edgewater Boulevard and Okema Street.

Police and first responders were dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter to pull the deceased man from the water.

Officials say the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating, which is standard protocol.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, but there is not believed to be any immediate danger to the public.

The deceased man’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation.

