Bethel men’s basketball wins NCCAA national championship

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Bethel University men’s basketball team is once again national champions!

The Pilots defeated Clinton College (S.C.) 78-72 on Saturday night at Grace College to claim the 2023 NCCAA National Championship.

It’s been 16 years since the men’s basketball team last won a national title (2007), and it’s the eighth national title in program history (five in NCCAA, three in NAIA).

Senior guard Drew Lutz, a Granger native and Penn High School graduate, was named the most outstanding player NCCAA Tournament. Lutz scored 35 points in the championship game.

Congratulations, Pilots!

