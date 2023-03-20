Benton Township police investigating homicide

Benton Township police have made an arrest after finding a man shot to death late Sunday afternoon.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Township police have made an arrest after finding a man shot to death late Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 police responded to the 2700 block of Townline Road for a report of a shooting and found a 40-year-old Benton Harbor man with fatal gunshot wounds.

While on scene, officers then arrested the suspect a 57-year-old man, also from Benton Harbor.

He’s now in the Berrien County Jail, awaiting formal charges on multiple counts, including open murder.

An autopsy is scheduled for the victim, who has yet to be identified.

The suspect hasn’t been named either at this time.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Benton Township police.

