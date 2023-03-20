2nd Chance Pet: Maeve

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a cat named Maeve!

Maeve is 2 years old. Baell says she’s getting along well with the other cats at the shelter and should be able to adjust to a family that already has pets. To learn more about Maeve, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Maeve or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122, or you can just stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com.

