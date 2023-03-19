Valparaiso man seriously injured in Berrien County crash

Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Valparaiso man was taken to the hospital after police say he was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash in Berrien County early Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 12:25 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 12 near Forest Beach Road in New Buffalo Township. Witnesses told them that a brown Nissan Titan truck was driving east on U.S. 12 when it went off the road.

The truck reportedly struck a road sign, a mail box, and several trees before going into a ditch and coming to rest in the eastbound lane of U.S. 12.

Police say the driver, a 42-year-old Valparaiso man, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to Franciscan Hospital in LaPorte but was transferred to Memorial Hospital in South Bend to be treated for serious injuries. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, but police believe alcohol played a role in it.

