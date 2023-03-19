Teen girl seriously injured in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A teen suffered serious injuries after she was ejected from an SUV outside of Elkhart Friday night.

Elkhart county police said a 17-year-old Elkhart girl was driving the SUV north on Ash Road, near County Road 16, and crossing the bridge over the St. Joe river shortly after 9 p.m.when she lost traction.

The teen went into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a car driven by a 33-year-old Niles woman.

The 17-year-old female passenger was ejected in the collision.

She was taken to Elkhart General Hospital suffering from head, neck and internal injuries.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

There were two other passengers in the SUV, but they weren’t hurt.

