Teen girl seriously injured in Elkhart County crash

The 17-year-old female passenger was ejected in the collision. She was taken to Elkhart General Hospital suffering from head, neck and internal injuries.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A teen suffered serious injuries after she was ejected from an SUV outside of Elkhart Friday night.

Elkhart county police said a 17-year-old Elkhart girl was driving the SUV north on Ash Road, near County Road 16, and crossing the bridge over the St. Joe river shortly after 9 p.m.when she lost traction.

The teen went into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a car driven by a 33-year-old Niles woman.

The 17-year-old female passenger was ejected in the collision.

She was taken to Elkhart General Hospital suffering from head, neck and internal injuries.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

There were two other passengers in the SUV, but they weren’t hurt.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother charged in LaPorte County crash that resulted in daughter’s death
SEMI-STATE: NorthWood punches ticket to state final; Penn, Glenn, Marquette fall short
Cayden Collins
20-year-old man arrested following fatal hit-and-run crash in Kosciusko County
A woman's body was found tied up and wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago.
Body of missing woman found in shopping cart in Chicago
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

South Bend firefighters battling a fire in the 1400 block of Joyce Drive early Sunday morning.
Firefighters, residents injured in South Bend fire
Man ejected during Berrien Co. crash
Man ejected during Berrien Co. crash
She was taken to Elkhart General Hospital suffering from head, neck and internal injuries. She...
Teen ejected from SUV in crash
SB firefighters, residents injured in blaze
SB firefighters, residents injured in blaze