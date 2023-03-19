Sunday Morning Spotlight: DJ’s Sweet Treats

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this week’s edition of Sunday Morning Spotlight, Jack Springgate was joined by DJ Sumaya of DJ’s Sweet Treats LLC to tell us why you’re never too young to start your own business!

16 News Now has featured DJ’s Sweet Treats in the past. Jack caught up with her to find out how business is going as she balances school, sports, and running a business at the same time. To learn more, watch the video above!

To place an order, visit the DJ’s Sweet Treats Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.