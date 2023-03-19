Mother charged in crash that resulted in daughter’s death

Walkerton mother charged in crash that killed daughter
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Walkerton mother behind the wheel when she crashed her vehicle -- killing her daughter -- has been charged with drunken driving causing death.

The LaPorte County prosecutor’s office charged 42-year-old Dawn Coleman with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

A level 4 felony.

Plus, one count of causing catastrophic injury while OWI

And another for causing serious bodily injury while OWI.

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 26 police say Coleman crashed the SUV she was driving in the area of U.S. 35 and Schultz Road in LaPorte County.

Coleman’s 7-year-old daughter, Amber Jones, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Two others in the car -- a 45-year-old man and the couple’s 8-year-old son -- had to be hospitalized.

Coleman has not been arrested.

Instead, she was issued a summons to make an initial court appearance on March 31.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Josiah Wingard
Elkhart County police searching for man after finding dead animals on his property
South Bend councilman proposes bed bug ordinance
Vigil held for 15-year-old killed in South Bend shooting
Vigil held for 15-year-old killed in South Bend shooting
A police investigation is underway.
15-year-old killed in shooting at South Bend apartment complex

Latest News

The LaPorte County prosecutor's office charged 42-year-old Dawn Coleman with two counts of...
Mother charged in fatal crash
Robo-Pong table tennis tourney
Robo-Pong table tennis tourney
Bendix Woods Sugar Camp Days
Bendix Woods Sugar Camp Days
VPA youth job fair
VPA youth job fair