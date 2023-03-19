Mother charged in crash that resulted in daughter’s death

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Walkerton mother behind the wheel when she crashed her vehicle -- killing her daughter -- has been charged with drunken driving causing death.

The LaPorte County prosecutor’s office charged 42-year-old Dawn Coleman with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death.

A level 4 felony.

Plus, one count of causing catastrophic injury while OWI

And another for causing serious bodily injury while OWI.

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 26 police say Coleman crashed the SUV she was driving in the area of U.S. 35 and Schultz Road in LaPorte County.

Coleman’s 7-year-old daughter, Amber Jones, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Two others in the car -- a 45-year-old man and the couple’s 8-year-old son -- had to be hospitalized.

Coleman has not been arrested.

Instead, she was issued a summons to make an initial court appearance on March 31.

