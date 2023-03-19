Michigan council on women and tech hosts ‘Girls Rock I.T’ event

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The Michigan council on women and technology hosted a “Girls rock it” event early Saturday evening at Lake Michigan college.

The event targeted girls in grades 4 through 8 who are interested in learning coding basics, game and app development.

‘Girls Rock It’ was sponsored by whirlpool and the whirlpool foundation

“The filed is still very dominated by men,” said Dani Brown, Chief information officer at Whirlpool. “The field today is only 30% women. And gets even smaller than that when it comes to diversity in the field for minorities. Only 10% Latinx, blacks, and other minorities in that field. What we hope today and what they are getting out of it with that spark. And then they can get into lifelong careers eventually. And really build out women in technology, because we hope to instill in them that they can do it as well.”

The event’s goal was to spark an interest in girls for technology careers.

