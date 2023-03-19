Man arrested following fatal hit-and-run crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County police say a northern Indiana man was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

Police arrested 20-year-old Cayden Collins of Huntington County on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

A level 4 felony.

Collins sideswiped an SUV driven by a Huntington man, causing the vehicle to go off U.S. 30, near County Road 450 East at about 5.

The SUV rolled over and hit a utility pole.

A passenger in the vehicle, 24-year-old Conner Small of Huntington was ejected and died at the crash scene.

Three other passengers were taken to area hospitals.

Huntington county sheriff’s deputies found Collins and he was taken into custody.

It wasn’t immediately known when he will be formally charged.

