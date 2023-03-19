Grab the sunglasses and winter coat before heading out today!

A chilly day ahead as clouds decrease
A chilly day today but a warming trend is on the way.
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: A few lake effect snow flurries this morning. Clouds will continue to decrease today, leading to a mostly sunny afternoon. It will be cold and slightly breezy. High temps will be in the mid to upper 30s, but it will feel like the 20s.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 20s.

Monday: Spring begins and brings us high temperatures in the upper 40s, perfect for this time of year! We start off with some sunshine and then clouds will increase throughout the day. It will also be breezy with winds gusts up to 30mph possible.

Looking ahead: a wet weather pattern moves in starting Tuesday night. We’ll see temps in the 40s and 50s this week!

WNDU
First Alert Weather: Snow showers end Sunday morning; Sunshine Sunday PM

