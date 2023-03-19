Goshen police searching for missing boy
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
The boy, Nabii Karuu, is black, 5-4, 100-110 pounds, with short black hair.
He was last seen in the area of Regent Square court in Goshen.
He was wearing a navy hoodie with a red bear emblem, navy sweatpants and black crocs.
Nabii was last seen around 10 a.m. when he left a friend’s house near his home on foot.
If you have information contact Goshen police at (574) 533-4151.
