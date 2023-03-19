Firefighters, residents injured in South Bend fire

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two South Bend firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire early Sunday morning.

Two residents were also injured in the blaze that happened at a house in the 1400 block of Joyce Drive sometime around 4 a.m. They were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and their conditions aren’t known.

Officials said fighting the fire was difficult due to “hoarding conditions.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

