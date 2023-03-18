South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts helps youth find jobs for the summer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the third time, South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts is inviting the youth to a summer job fair.

Organizations and businesses like the YMCA, Charles Black Center, and Howard Park Public House are looking to hire youth ages 15-21.

According to South Bend VPA, they are hoping to help fill 100 positions that they say will benefit the youth by helping them to build a portfolio, develop soft skills, and learn how to manage their own finances.

“A lot of our programming is geared towards young people. We have a lot of programs at our recreation and community facilities and so, it’s important we see that those young people come in and they want to be working, and they want to be earning their own money so that they are able to do some things, and so, it’s very important for us to be the ones to be able to provide that for them,” says Cynthia Taylor, the Director of Community Programming for South Bend VPA.

If you are interested in more information or applying to one of the positions, click here.

