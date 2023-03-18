SEMI-STATE: Several Michiana high school boys hoops teams looking to punch tickets to state finals

(WNDU) - It’s Semi-State Saturday in the state of Indiana, and several high school boys basketball teams here in Michiana are hoping to make it to the state finals next weekend in Indianapolis!

The Semi-State round features two semifinal games in the early part of the day, followed by a championship game at night.

Here’s a look at the Semi-States involving teams in our local area.

CLASS 4A

Michigan City (Wolves Den)

Semifinals

Kokomo 73, Fort Wayne Wayne 51

Penn 108, Hammond Central 70

Championship

Kokomo vs. Penn, 8:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. CDT

CLASS 3A

Elkhart (North Side Gymnasium)

Semifinals

Delta 50, John Glenn 47

NorthWood 53, Fort Wayne Dwenger 43

Championship

Delta vs. NorthWood, 8 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Lafayette Jefferson (Crawley Center)

Semifinals

Southwood 63, Fountain Central 57

Marquette Catholic 55, Kouts 50

Championship

Southwood vs. Marquette Catholic, 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT

