SEMI-STATE: Several Michiana high school boys hoops teams looking to punch tickets to state finals

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It’s Semi-State Saturday in the state of Indiana, and several high school boys basketball teams here in Michiana are hoping to make it to the state finals next weekend in Indianapolis!

The Semi-State round features two semifinal games in the early part of the day, followed by a championship game at night.

Here’s a look at the Semi-States involving teams in our local area.

CLASS 4A

Michigan City (Wolves Den)

Semifinals

Kokomo 73, Fort Wayne Wayne 51

Penn 108, Hammond Central 70

Championship

Kokomo vs. Penn, 8:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. CDT

CLASS 3A

Elkhart (North Side Gymnasium)

Semifinals

Delta 50, John Glenn 47

NorthWood 53, Fort Wayne Dwenger 43

Championship

Delta vs. NorthWood, 8 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Lafayette Jefferson (Crawley Center)

Semifinals

Southwood 63, Fountain Central 57

Marquette Catholic 55, Kouts 50

Championship

Southwood vs. Marquette Catholic, 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

Jackson-Davis boosts Indiana past Kent State in NCAA tourney

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The fourth-seeded Hoosiers (23-11) advanced to play fifth-seeded Miami Sunday for a trip to Kansas City for the Midwest Region semifinals.

College

Michigan State muscles past USC 72-62 in March Madness

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Joey Hauser scored 17 points and No. 7 seed Michigan State clamped down defensively on No. 10 seed USC in the second half on Thursday for a 72-62 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s East Region.

College

Michigan women end UNLV’s 22-game win streak in 1st round

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Wolverines used their advantages in size and physicality to build and keep a double-digit lead for much of their opening game.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame dominates Southern Utah 82-56 in opening game of NCAA Tourney

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch, 16 News Now and The Associated Press
This one was all Notre Dame right from tipoff, as the Irish started the game on a 16-0 run and kept their foot on the gas.

Latest News

Sports

Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations

Updated: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
|
Goodyear Police said seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case. We reported back in December that the massage therapist was accused of groping two women. Yet, if you check the state’s website, Esteen is still listed as a licensed massage therapist in good standing.

Notre Dame

Irish gearing up for NCAA Tournament run without Olivia Miles

Updated: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders, Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Rest assured, the Irish are not just throwing in the towel without her.

South Bend Cubs

Registration now open for 2023 Meijer Baseball Academy at Four Winds Field

Updated: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Over the course of the three-day camp, kids will learn fundamentals about hitting, pitching, fielding (infield and outfield), catching, and baserunning.

College

March Madness: TV times, where to watch the first round games

Updated: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Every game of the men’s tournament will be aired either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles out for rest of season with knee injury

Updated: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The team made the announcement on Thursday morning on Twitter.

High School

Brandywine wins first-ever boys basketball regional title

Updated: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Bobcats jumped out to a 17-0 lead over Centreville and never looked back, defeating the Bulldogs 58-35 for the Division 3 Regional 20 crown.