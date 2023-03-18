SEMI-STATE: Several Michiana high school boys hoops teams looking to punch tickets to state finals
(WNDU) - It’s Semi-State Saturday in the state of Indiana, and several high school boys basketball teams here in Michiana are hoping to make it to the state finals next weekend in Indianapolis!
The Semi-State round features two semifinal games in the early part of the day, followed by a championship game at night.
Here’s a look at the Semi-States involving teams in our local area.
CLASS 4A
Michigan City (Wolves Den)
Semifinals
Kokomo 73, Fort Wayne Wayne 51
Penn 108, Hammond Central 70
Championship
Kokomo vs. Penn, 8:30 p.m. EDT/7:30 p.m. CDT
CLASS 3A
Elkhart (North Side Gymnasium)
Semifinals
Delta 50, John Glenn 47
NorthWood 53, Fort Wayne Dwenger 43
Championship
Delta vs. NorthWood, 8 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Lafayette Jefferson (Crawley Center)
Semifinals
Southwood 63, Fountain Central 57
Marquette Catholic 55, Kouts 50
Championship
Southwood vs. Marquette Catholic, 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT
