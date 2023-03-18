Saturday Morning Sitdown: Bittersweet Pet Resort

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - In this week’s edition of Saturday Morning Sitdown, Jack Springgate was joined by Madison Hart from the Bittersweet Pet Resort.

The Bittersweet Pet Resort serves the Niles and Kalamazoo areas. It offers luxury lodging, dog training, doggie day care, and a grooming facility for your furry friends!

To learn more about why it is a “paradise for pets,” watch the video above!

