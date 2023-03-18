Pet Vet: Cushing’s Disease

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -One of the most common signs of diabetes in pets is how much drink, and then how much need to go out, but it’s also a sign for another more common disease.

Our Pet Vet Doctor David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday morning to explain some of the signs and treatments for Cushing’s Disease in our pets.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you can send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

