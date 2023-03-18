Lane restrictions in place on Main Street in Mishawaka for sewage work

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert in Mishawaka!

Starting Sunday, lane restrictions will be in place on a portion of Main Street from Fourth Street to Lincolnway from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Road crews will be performing sewer maintenance, and drivers are advised to use an alternate route to ensure crew safety.

The work is anticipated to wrap up by Thursday, March 23, weather permitting.

