Indiana women open March Madness with rout of Tennessee Tech

Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots against Tennessee Tech's Maaliya Owens (11) during the first...
Indiana's Grace Berger (34) shoots against Tennessee Tech's Maaliya Owens (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - All-American center Mackenzie Holmes started Indiana’s NCAA title quest on the bench.

She doesn’t intend to stay there long.

After watching Sydney Parrish score 19 points and grab eight rebounds and her replacement, Lilly Meister, add seven points and three blocks in the top-seeded Hoosiers’ 77-47 rout of 16th-seeded Tennessee Tech, Holmes said she plans to return for Monday night’s second-round game.

“It’s something we had planned for a while. We’re trying to be cautious after I got banged up in the Big Ten Tournament,” Holmes said. “I’m being evaluated day by day and so we’ve got today, tomorrow and then we’ll see Monday.”

Holmes missed eight games last season with an injured left knee and still wasn’t 100% when the Hoosiers’ postseason run ended in the Sweet 16. While she acknowledged it was frustrating to watch again Saturday, the Hoosiers really didn’t need her to advance through the first round.

With Parrish playing her role, Grace Berger adding 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks and Meister and Alyssa Geary splitting minutes in place of Holmes, Indiana (28-3) looked the part of a No. 1 seed over the final three quarters.

But the Hoosiers may need Holmes against ninth-seeded Miami in the next round.

" I thought Berger was exceptional. She led in every way,” Tech coach Kim Rosamond said. “She was just tremendous, especially in the first half.”

Maaliya Owens had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles (23-10), who had won their previous eight. They just couldn’t hold up against the bigger, stronger, deeper Hoosiers — especially in front of a boisterous crowd that topped the 14,000 mark.

The score was tied at 18 after one quarter and Tennessee Tech took a 22-20 lead on Anna Walker’s layup with 6:53 to go.

That’s when the Hoosiers flipped the game.

Meister tied the score with a layup, Lexus Bargesser broke free for back-to-back fast breaks and when Berger made two free throws with 2:55 left in the first half, Indiana led 37-22. The Hoosiers took a 39-27 lead into halftime.

Tennessee Tech never got within single digits again.

“We’ve always called it sharing the sugar around here and this is a team that’s unselfish, that’s balanced,” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said after picking up her 200th career win. “This is a team that realizes it could be Grace’s night, it could be Syd’s night, it just doesn’t matter as long as we get the win.”

The Hoosiers will be chasing their third-straight Sweet 16 appearance Monday night against Miami in front of a crowd that could be even bigger — and louder — than the thousands at Assembly hall on Saturday.

