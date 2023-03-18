First Alert Weather: Snow showers end Sunday morning; Sunshine Sunday PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Low visibility will remain with any lake effect snow shower Saturday evening.



👉 Sattered slick & snow-covered roads are likely after 7 PM where snow showers are present.



👉 North of U.S. 30 expect up to 2️⃣ inches of snow.



👉 North of I-80 expect up to 4️⃣ inches of snow. pic.twitter.com/tlPg0misOb — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) March 18, 2023

TONIGHT: Off and on snow showers. Snow-covered roads and snow accumulation likely from the U.S. 20 Bypass northward into Southwest, MI. Low 18F. Wind WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible before midnight.

SUNDAY: Clouds with any snow ending by 10 AM. Decreasing clouds will give way to sunny skies for the afternoon and evening hours. High near 40F. Low: near 25F. Wind WSW at 10 to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine in the morning will give way to increasing clouds for the afternoon hours. Slight chance of a sprinkle or rain shower as a warm front moves through Michiana by late day. High around 50F. Low 33F. Wind SW at 15 to 30 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Wet weather returns to Michiana Tuesday night and lingers into Friday. Highs midweek will reach the mid and upper 50s. Temperatures fall down into the lower and middle 40s by next weekend.

So who had March on their bracket as the second snowiest month this winter season? #INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/qwtmwsXVrx — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) March 18, 2023

