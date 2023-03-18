The 58th annual Robo-Pong Table Tennis Tournament takes place at IUSB this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 58th Robo-Pong St. Joseph Valley Open is one of the longest run club tournaments in the country.

This year, it takes place Saturday, March 18th from 9 a.m., to 9 p.m., and Sunday, March 19th from 9 a.m., to 5 p.m., in IUSB’s Student Activity Center.

The tournament is welcoming 200 entrants from 22 states, including past champions, Olympic coaches, and participants of all ages and skill levels.

“I enjoy running the tournaments, I enjoy watching the kids play. I enjoy watching the kids get better every year. I enjoy watching the top pros play. It’s a fun tournament to watch the best play at the sport. It’s a very fast sport, the ball goes 80 miles an hour with a lot of spin on it. There’s a lot of technique involved with our sport,” said tournament organizer, Brad Balmer.

