2nd Chance Pet: Andy

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Andy, a dog who is looking for a new home!

For more information about Andy, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Andy or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at (574) 231-1122 or you can visit the shelter, which is located at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, visit petrefuge.com.

