Three Rivers man rescued after vehicle crashes into St. Joseph River

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Three Rivers man was rescued from the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Mich., on Thursday evening after officials say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the river.

Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were called just after 7:20 p.m. to the area of S. River Road and Noah Lake Road in Lockport Township on reports of a vehicle in the river.

The St. Joseph County Dive and Rescue Team was called to the scene and rescued a 30-year-old Three Rivers man from the water.

Officials say the driver was not hurt in the crash. The vehicle was removed from the river by Brokers Towing.

The St. Joseph County Dive team was assisted on scene by St. Joseph County Sheriff Office Road Patrol and the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

