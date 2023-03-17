Taphouse on the Edge bringing back St. Paddy’s Day traditions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s an Irish holiday in an Irish-loving town.

Taphouse on the Edge invited us in to talk about some of their favorite St. Patrick’s Day traditions.

They’ve got the NCAA Tournament on all their TVs so you don’t miss any game action.

You can also find all of your favorite St. Paddy’s Day foods and drinks. They’re serving corned beef and cabbage that people can order in or carry out. They also have green beer and Guinness on tap.

With so much going on, the restaurant’s co-owner says things started getting busy on Thursday, and they expect that to continue all weekend.

“A lot of people take off Thursday and Friday and fill out brackets and have a fun day out watching some basketball and getting into it. Filling out the brackets is fun because everyone has some skin in the action,” said Taphouse on the Edge Co-Owner, Jeff Morauski.

If you’re reading this from the bar, make sure you have a plan to get home safely so you don’t mix drinking and driving.

