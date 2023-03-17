Retired South Bend Police Officer Kenneth ‘Doc’ Milliken passes away

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, 16 News Now told you about longtime South Bend officer Kenneth “Doc” Milliken.

On Thursday, Milliken passed away in the early hours of the morning, just a day shy of the three-year anniversary of his retirement.

He served 51 years as a patrol officer and earned the nickname “The Mayor of River Park.”

Last Friday, officers from South Bend and beyond came together to grant one of Doc’s last wishes, to see and hear police cars one last time.

We extend our deepest condolences to Doc’s family and the South Bend Police Department family at this difficult time.

