Retired South Bend Police Officer Kenneth ‘Doc’ Milliken passes away

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last week, 16 News Now told you about longtime South Bend officer Kenneth “Doc” Milliken.

On Thursday, Milliken passed away in the early hours of the morning, just a day shy of the three-year anniversary of his retirement.

He served 51 years as a patrol officer and earned the nickname “The Mayor of River Park.”

Last Friday, officers from South Bend and beyond came together to grant one of Doc’s last wishes, to see and hear police cars one last time.

We extend our deepest condolences to Doc’s family and the South Bend Police Department family at this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend councilman proposes bed bug ordinance
4 injured in crash on U.S. 20 in Elkhart County
Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Police identify pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in early morning house fire near Osceola

Latest News

Irish gear up for Southern Utah
Irish gear up for Southern Utah
Indiana Dunes National Park hiring youth workers for summer.
Indiana Dunes National Park hiring youth workers for summer
NIHHC to host vaccination clinic on Saturday.
NIHHC to host vaccination clinic on Saturday
Lakeshore Public Schools seeks approval of bond proposal.
Lakeshore Public Schools seeks approval of bond proposal
Michigan rolls out microloan fund for state entrepreneurs.
Michigan rolls out microloan fund for state entrepreneurs