Police give safety reminders for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day safety reminders
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you plan on heading out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Friday night, police are asking that you be extra cautious. you may be planning on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day tonight…

Sgt. Ted Bohner with Indiana State Police said they will be out in full force tonight.

Not only is it St. Patrick’s Day, but it’s also a Friday, March Madness, and the weather could make the roads slick.

Sgt. Bohner said it is the perfect storm.

“We just want people to make that smart choice and drive sober and be safe on the road,” said Sgt. Bohner.

If you plan on celebrating, it’s important that you have a plan in place for a ride like a designated driver or a ride sharing app.

