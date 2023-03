SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews were called to a minor ammonia gas leak on Friday morning at a building on the University of Notre Dame’s campus.

Officials with the university say it happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Stinson-Remick Hall of Engineering.

Fortunately, no injuries or illnesses were reported.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.