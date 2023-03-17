NIHHC to host COVID-19 health clinic on Saturday

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition has announced its next health clinic.

The coalition will be hosting a health clinic on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arena Michiana, located at 2401 Middlebury St. NIHHC’s COVID-19 clinics provide a holistic approach to health with accessible, convenient, bilingual, and culturally sensitive services.

The clinic will offer the following:

  • Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine: ages 5 and older; 1st dose, 2nd dose, & updated (bivalent) booster
  • Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: ages 12 and older; 1st dose, 2nd dose, & updated (bivalent) booster
  • Flu Vaccine: ages 5 to 64
  • COVID-19 Tests: everyone is eligible
  • Information Table: COVID-19 health consultation with a bilingual health professional
  • Health Screenings: cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, body mass index

All services are free of cost, and no documents are required.

To help address transportation barriers, NIHHC is offering a $35 gas gift card to anyone who has an appointment and receives the flu or COVID-19 vaccine. As an initiative to support food needs, free tacos will be available for all attendees. Community members are encouraged to register before their appointments by calling NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938.

To learn more about the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, click here.

