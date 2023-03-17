Michigan Senate passes gun reform legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU./WILX) - The Michigan Senate has signed off on several proposals aimed at reducing gun violence.

This all comes in the wake of two mass shootings in the last 15 months at Michigan State University and Oxford High School.

The measures included in the bill are background checks for all gun purchases, requiring people to safely store their guns, and red flag laws — which would allow a judge to temporarily remove someone’s guns if they are a risk to themselves or the community.

Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, told our reporting partners at WILX in Lansing that these proposals shouldn’t have taken decades to get a vote.

“It really has been disgusting to watch. So, the fact we were finally able to do something today is both relieving but it is also a call to action,” Anthony said.

Republicans were most vocal on the Senate floor on Thursday in opposing red flag laws.

“We are missing a genuine opportunity for laws that will prevent violence without also creating an environment creating additional new violence,” said Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan. “The opposition today is not against concepts. It’s against certain specific details and implementation.”

These proposals now go to the House. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will sign the legislation if it reaches her desk.

