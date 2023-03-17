Michigan lawmakers reintroduce bills to make child marriage illegal

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan lawmakers hope bills reintroduced on Thursday end child marriage in the state for good.

Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds in the state can get married with permission from a parent or guardian.

On Thursday, Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) and Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt) shared with our reporting partners at WILX in Lansing why they’re bringing the topic back to lawmakers’ docket. They say 5,400 children were married in Michigan from 2000-2021, and some of those marriages involved children as young as 12.

Courtney Kosnik told our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids that she was stuck for 23 years in an abusive marriage that began when she was 16.

“I could not find a way out. I realized a month into this marriage that I needed to,” Kosnik said. “I went to attorneys; I was told I could not file for divorce in the state of Michigan being 17. I went to domestic abuse shelters; I was told to go home. I was a child; I could not go there.”

The new bills would ban any marriage involving a child under the age of 18. Three previous efforts over the past five years to ban child marriage have stalled in the state Legislature.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend councilman proposes bed bug ordinance
A police investigation is underway.
15-year-old killed in shooting at South Bend apartment complex
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)...
International Criminal Court issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Police identify pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
Michael Clark, 79, was arrested for indecency with a child and solicitation of prostitution. He...
Whataburger employees credited with saving 13-year-old girl: ‘Something didn’t seem right’

Latest News

Veterans beating chronic pain and insomnia with light.
Medical Moment: Veterans beating chronic pain and insomnia with light
Medical Moment: Veterans beating chronic pain and insomnia with light
Medical Moment: Veterans beating chronic pain and insomnia with light
NCAA Impact SB
NCAA basketball, and other tournaments draw big crowds and revenue to South Bend
If you’re reading this from the bar, make sure you have a plan to get home safely so you don’t...
Taphouse on the Edge bringing back St. Paddy’s Day traditions