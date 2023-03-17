LaPorte man arrested for impersonating public servant

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A LaPorte man was arrested for impersonating a public servant earlier this week.

27-year-old Jacob Carder turned himself into the LaPorte County Jail on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued for impersonating a public servant.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, March 14, a delivery driver was pulled over to the shoulder lane in the 2800 block of State Road 2 around 3:25 p.m. A burgundy GMC Yukon had stopped the delivery driver with a white-flashing light because of alleged poor driving.

The female delivery driver was out of her vehicle, talking with the male GMC driver, when a LaPorte County officer approached the scene.

The driver of the GMC, then identified as Carder, was found to be unlicensed. Additionally, Carder’s passenger, 28-year-old Brittany Stewart, was found to have an active arrest warrant for neglect of a dependent. Stewart was then arrested.

After Carder’s vehicle was impounded and probable cause was found, an arrest warrant was issued for Carder for impersonating a public servant.

Carder has since been released from jail after posting a $755 cash bond.

