Lakeshore Public Schools seeks major improvements via bond vote in May primary

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Lakeshore Public Schools is hoping to make some much-needed improvements in May!

Lakeshore has released allocation details for a proposed $19.9 million bond that would cover “priority needs” at all district buildings. Should the bond pass the vote, the money would be used on projects that need immediate attention, such as:

Parking Lots, Drives, and Sidewalk

Sections of Roof Replacement

Broken Playground Equipment

Replacement of Original Windows, Doors, and Metal Siding

Replacement of Old Heating, Cooling, and Ventilation Systems

Electrical and Fire Alarm Upgrades

Replacement of Old and Broken Classroom Furnishings

Replacing Outdated Classroom Technology

“This is a bond that helps us with our priority needs. We are not adding any square footage with this bond. It’s all work focused on projects that are of the highest priority,” said Superintendent Greg Eding in a press release. “The survey feedback from last fall included comments about needing more information about why we might need these improvements. I believe that our video definitely shows the ‘why,’ and I hope our community takes the time to watch it.”

The Michigan primary is on May 2. For more information on the bond, simply click here.

