Juvenile detained in connection to deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a juvenile has been detained in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a teenage boy at a South Bend apartment complex on Thursday night.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the Prairie Apartments on reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy, identified as Donnie Gray, Jr., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a juvenile suspect was immediately taken into custody and the investigation was handed over to the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Through a collaboration with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, police say the juvenile suspect was charged for criminal acts that led up to the shooting. The suspect is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Gray’s autopsy is set for tomorrow in Kalamazoo.

The investigation is ongoing.

