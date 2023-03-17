Juvenile detained in connection to deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a juvenile has been detained in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a teenage boy at a South Bend apartment complex on Thursday night.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the Prairie Apartments on reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Prairie Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy, identified as Donnie Gray, Jr., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a juvenile suspect was immediately taken into custody and the investigation was handed over to the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Through a collaboration with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, police say the juvenile suspect was charged for criminal acts that led up to the shooting. The suspect is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

Gray’s autopsy is set for tomorrow in Kalamazoo.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan lawmakers reintroduce bills to make child marriage illegal

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds in the state can get married with permission from a parent or guardian.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Veterans beating chronic pain and insomnia with light

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The theory is that light advances your day cycle, so your body releases melatonin earlier.

News

Medical Moment: Veterans beating chronic pain and insomnia with light

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

NCAA basketball, and other tournaments draw big crowds and revenue to South Bend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
A lot is happening in South Bend this weekend, including the University of Notre Dame hosting opening rounds of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, and local businesses are grateful for the economic boost.

News

Taphouse on the Edge bringing back St. Paddy’s Day traditions

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
If you’re reading this from the bar, make sure you have a plan to get home safely so you don’t mix drinking and driving.

Latest News

News

St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue across Michiana

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Busy weekend draws hundreds to South Bend

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Even though Notre Dame is currently on spring break, hundreds of people are coming to South Bend this weekend.

News

Minor ammonia leak reported at Notre Dame

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

15-year-old killed in shooting at South Bend apartment complex

Updated: 37 minutes ago