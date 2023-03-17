Indiana Dunes in need of youth workers for summer

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Dunes National Park is in need of summer help!

The park is looking to hire five teenagers as part of its “Youth Conservation Corps” program that runs from June 4 to August 12. Those selected will partake in a variety of manual labor tasks, like mowing grass, picking up trash, cleaning restrooms, groundskeeping, weeding a historic farm garden, and light trail maintenance.

Participants are paid $7.25 an hour for a 40-hour work week.

Those interested must be 15 years old before June 4, 2023, but not turn 19 before August 12, 2023. No experience is necessary.

Applicants will be drawn randomly, and the deadline to apply is April 30.

To apply, simply click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Bend councilman proposes bed bug ordinance
4 injured in crash on U.S. 20 in Elkhart County
Emergency crews are on scene for an accident involving a railroad in Mishawka.
Police identify pedestrian killed by train in Mishawaka
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in early morning house fire near Osceola

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: On and off showers through midnight
Lakeshore Public Schools seeks major improvements via bond vote in May primary
A police investigation is underway.
15-year-old killed in shooting at Prairie Apartments in South Bend
Officials with the Berrien County Health Dept. show parents at Buchanan High School what to...
Berrien County Health Dept.’s unique approach to teen drug abuse