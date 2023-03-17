Indiana Dunes in need of youth workers for summer

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Dunes National Park is in need of summer help!

The park is looking to hire five teenagers as part of its “Youth Conservation Corps” program that runs from June 4 to August 12. Those selected will partake in a variety of manual labor tasks, like mowing grass, picking up trash, cleaning restrooms, groundskeeping, weeding a historic farm garden, and light trail maintenance.

Participants are paid $7.25 an hour for a 40-hour work week.

Those interested must be 15 years old before June 4, 2023, but not turn 19 before August 12, 2023. No experience is necessary.

Applicants will be drawn randomly, and the deadline to apply is April 30.

