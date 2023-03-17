First Alert Weather: Rain ends Friday AM. Subzero wind chills Saturday AM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Morning rain ends. Expect decreasing afternoon clouds. Remaining windy. Chance of light snow Friday evening and overnight. High 36F. Low 17F. Wind chills in the 20s all day. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with off-and-on flurries/snow showers. Light snow accumulation likely north of U.S. 6. High 26F. Low 23F. Morning wind chills near zero will rise to the mid-teens late day. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds and flurries will give way to decreasing clouds for the afternoon. High around 38F. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 25 mph.

