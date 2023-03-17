Fiddler’s Hearth hosts St. Patrick’s Day celebration

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many here in Michiana are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at a South Bend staple!

Fiddler’s Hearth in downtown is not messing around. The pub is cooking up 600 pounds of corned beef for the celebration! There is also plenty of live music.

And as one patron told 16 News Now when we stopped by the pub to check out the festivities, you don’t have to be Irish to enjoy the holiday!

“We come here to have fun, celebrate, food, family, just to have fun for everyone,” he said. “You don’t have to be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but it helps.”

The party is going on until 11 p.m.

