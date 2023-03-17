Elkhart County police searching for man after finding dead animals on his property

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart County are searching for a man they believe is connected to an animal cruelty investigation.

Officers were called to the 19800 block of U.S. 20 to investigate a report of loose animals. When they arrived, they found a dead horse and a dead goat on the property.

After finding the dead animals, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the Elkhart County Humane Society launched an investigation into the care and proper disposal of the dead animals at that property. Their investigation is ongoing.

Police say the resident, Josiah Wingard, was not at the property at the time, and they are seeking information on his location relating to this investigation.

Police say Wingard also has an active felony warrant for failure to properly dispose of dead animals that is unrelated to this investigation.

If you have any information on Wingard’s whereabouts, please call the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-891-2300.

