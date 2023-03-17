Bust of Joe Kernan unveiled at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - St Patrick’s Day was a bust at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday.

That’s where a bust of Joe Kernan, the late former Indiana governor and South Bend mayor, was unveiled. The ceremony came complete with bag pipes and a rendition of the Irish national anthem.

Kernan, who passed away in 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, was remembered as a legend, a leader, and a statesman who always did the right thing.

“A beautiful rendition of Joe,” says Maggie Kernan, Joe’s wife. “To have his family here and so many friends is an honor, and it’s so special.”

The bust will be on display on the second floor of the capitol building.

